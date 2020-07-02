MARC HASENFUSS: Tokes, smokes and Steers
I might now be prepared to risk a small tobacco plantation – which would be prudent since cigarette sales are most unlikely in the near term in our wonderful nanny state
02 July 2020 - 05:00
Plague diary — week 14: After perpetual baboon raids during the early parts of the Covid-19 lockdown, there appears, finally, to be an unofficial truce.
Maybe this only holds true in my neck of the woods, but I can happily report that our sparse veggie patch has not been violated for weeks. Instead, the baboons proceed in disciplined fashion down Lighthouse Road, no longer veering into the garden for skirmishes with our Jack Russells.
