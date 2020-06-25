MARC HASENFUSS: Go forth and conquer
I found it incredibly heartening to glean from the annual report of Long4Life that its stake in Veldskoen is making great strides
Plague diary — week 13. There is a strong temptation to conclude the plague diary, since things (touch wood) seem to be shifting rapidly towards normal. That said, my own definition of "normal" will only officially register when I am again enjoying a special platter with a glass of sangiovese at Magica Roma, and bantering with the bearish sommelier, Marco, about the merits of small-cap shares.
Still, I was hugely grateful to be legally on court last week. I fitted in 14 sets of tennis, unrepentantly slicing and dicing my way to a satisfactory 65% win rate. But I did earn a blistered hand, which might be the price of regular hand sanitising (which has left my previously calloused palms rather delicate). It’s also incredible how the footwork goes after a lengthy layoff, those so-called short muscles deactivated by too many hours of jogging and hiking.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now