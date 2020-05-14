Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Small-cap bluebloods I’ve been toying with booking into City Lodge – especially since Long4Life has taken an exploratory stake in this business BL PREMIUM

Plague diary, week seven: One of the more embarrassing moments of my career was turning up for an interview with a venture capital company with blood-red eyes. I looked like an enthusiastic extra from a Cheech & Chong movie. Narcotically speaking, I was completely clean — having merely somehow got chilli onto my contact lenses during the previous evening’s epic pasta-sauce-making session.

The pain as I tried to claw the lenses out of my tightly shut eyes, I remember, was excruciating. Of course, trying to relate all of this to guffawing executives was rather humiliating.