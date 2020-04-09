Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Don’t do as I say, kids In terms of investments, the Hasenfuss Reverse Indicator, I’m unhappy to report, seems to be functioning perfectly BL PREMIUM

Plague diary, week 3: In the past few days it has become increasingly difficult to shake off the cobwebs of morbidity. I fully appreciate the seriousness of Covid-19, but I can’t handle being hemmed in. It was worse when it rained on Sunday, and I could not even trudge around the property, hunched under the burden of the damned medicine ball and chafing from ill-fitting ankle weights.

How I long for the simple pleasures of a head-clearing 5km run and — especially — the therapeutic high jinks of my pals at the Fish Hoek Tennis Club. Cunning plans to modify an automatic tennis-ball machine into a missile launcher (by loading it with petrol-soaked balls and taking potshots at the bowling club’s flagpole) provided a welcome distraction on WhatsApp, for a while.