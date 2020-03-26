Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: In the trenches Plague diary — week one: it’s abundantly clear that it won’t be business as usual for the foreseeable future BL PREMIUM

Plague diary — week one: it’s abundantly clear that it won’t be business as usual for the foreseeable future. The penny dropped when sickly events prompted the closure of the Fish Hoek Tennis Club, shutting off my safe space for weird and wonderful off-court banter. Unable to vent freely after hours, I may as well detail my trading endeavours which — if the HRI (Hasenfuss Reverse Indicator) still works — could be useful for other investors to assess the petrified confusion that characterises the market at present.

Do the opposite of what I do, and you’ll generally be OK … if history is anything to go by.