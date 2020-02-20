MARC HASENFUSS: Not just a tobacco proxy
The market can no longer describe or even dismiss, as some do, Reinet as ‘just a proxy for BAT’
20 February 2020 - 05:00
The mainstream media seemed to pay scant attention to Reinet’s ongoing efforts to filter its long-held tobacco habit — a development I think is critical to the market changing its perceptions around the Rupert family-controlled investment vehicle.
Last week, Reinet — as predicted last month in the FM — participated with some vigour in the latest £750m rights offer by Pension Insurance Corp group (PensCorp).
