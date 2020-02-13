MARC HASENFUSS: Mediclinic: little, too late?
Smaller deals might well be critical if Mediclinic ever considered a split of its international and local operations
13 February 2020 - 05:00
I wonder how many shareholders in Mediclinic International were celebrating the approval of the company’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Matlosana Medical Health Services. The deal was long delayed by competition issues. And with the National Health Insurance plan casting a pall of uncertainty over the local health-care sector, there might conceivably be punters who wish the deal was blocked.
As the agreement was first announced way back in 2015 it might be a stretch to interpret developments as a strident pronouncement on the future viability of private health care.
