MARC HASENFUSS: Sephaku worth a second glance?
Sephaku’s dogged determination to build a viable long-term niche should perhaps not be ignored
30 January 2020 - 05:00
We all know that trading conditions in the cement industry are, at best, brittle. Still, I was intrigued to see Sephaku pursuing a rights issue of R37.5m, at 81c a share.
This seems a paltry sum to raise, especially in relation to the group’s debt and when the share price has crumbled more than 50% over a year. Last stated NAV was 518c a share.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.