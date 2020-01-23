MARC HASENFUSS: Rock-solid Richemont never disappoints
With SA Inc stocks likely to disappoint this year as the local economy hobbles along, ‘expensive’ stocks like Richemont will undoubtedly come into sharper focus
23 January 2020 - 05:00
On a trailing and forward earnings multiple basis, Richemont is in the premier league, and a far cry from the mid-single-digit multiples accorded to even the more resilient local businesses. Let it be said, Richemont’s third-quarter trading update was rock-solid.
