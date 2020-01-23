Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Rock-solid Richemont never disappoints With SA Inc stocks likely to disappoint this year as the local economy hobbles along, ‘expensive’ stocks like Richemont will undoubtedly come into sharper focus BL PREMIUM

With SA Inc stocks likely to disappoint this year as the local economy hobbles along, "expensive" stocks like luxury brands conglomerate Richemont will undoubtedly come into sharper focus.

On a trailing and forward earnings multiple basis, Richemont is in the premier league, and a far cry from the mid-single-digit multiples accorded to even the more resilient local businesses. Let it be said, Richemont’s third-quarter trading update was rock-solid.