MARC HASENFUSS: Small fry Bowler Metcalf achieves enviable return from sale of SoftBev shares The group's frugal head office in unfashionable Ottery perfectly encapsulates the no-frills approach to bussiness

The misalignment of executive pay and shareholder returns is, unfortunately, a topical matter these days. I’m sure readers would have seen my colleague Ann Crotty’s intriguing piece on Remgro-controlled liquor group Distell in last week’s FM. The scoreboard was rather sobering, to say the least.

Understandably, with returns (sometimes rapidly) dwindling in this prolonged economic downturn, unhappy shareholders are increasingly casting their eyes more critically over the remuneration section in company annual reports. I don’t get too much positive feedback about what they find — especially in the bonus column.