MARC HASENFUSS: Diamonds aren’t forever as Trans Hex found out
It’s no longer about making money from Trans Hex, but more about salvaging some value
31 October 2019 - 05:00
I have to wonder whether diamond miner Trans Hex Group would be skulking off the JSE if it had managed to clinch the Ocean Diamond Mining Holdings (ODM) deal about 20 years ago.
Older readers will remember that Trans Hex — then cash flush and with the mighty Remgro as a major shareholder — tilted at the promising and productive ODM. ODM, headed by the highly capable Andre Louw, might have allowed Trans Hex to build a formidable marine mining arm.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.