Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Grand Parade cash flush, for now Grand Parade Investments will be royally flush after offloading its remaining 30% stake in Sun Slots, a limited-payout machine gaming business, to Sun International BL PREMIUM

Grand Parade Investments (GPI) will be royally flush after offloading its remaining 30% stake in Sun Slots, a limited-payout machine gaming business, to casino giant Sun International. The R504m proceeds will cull debt markedly, which will certainly help grease the continued rollout of GPI’s Burger King outlets.

The cash will also reinforce GPI’s status as a reliable dividend payer, vital in maintaining sentiment among its sprawling base of community shareholders. The size of the envisaged special dividend will be telling and will reflect the board’s views on the longer-term prospects for Burger King.