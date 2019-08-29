MARC HASENFUSS: Could Hulamin be a takeover target?
There are a number of turnaround initiatives under way at Hulamin, and these efforts will hopefully start registering in the second half
29 August 2019 - 05:00
PSG-aligned private tertiary education business Stadio has chalked up some impressive early growth figures in its interim results to end-June. The standout performance — in terms of building confidence in the business model — is that a 10% gain in student numbers to 28,280 yielded a 38% gain in revenue to R409m and a 46% increase in the bottom line, to R46m. I make the rolling core headline earnings number at around 10.3c a share for the past 12 months, which implies a forward earnings multiple of around 26 times at the time of writing.
These days 26 is a really heady rating. But not too many years back Stadio’s corporate cousin, private school business Curro, was commanding dizzying multiples of over 80.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.