Opinion / Market Watch MARC HASENFUSS: Unsung hero Argent Few SA-focused industrial counters have rewarded brave investors with growth of more than 60% over the past nine months than Argent BL PREMIUM

Few SA-focused industrial counters have rewarded brave investors with growth of more than 60% over the past nine months. In fact, investors would be hard-pressed to find many industrial counters growing by 6% over what has been a tremulous period on the markets and in the local economy.