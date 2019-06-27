Marc Hasenfuss Editor-at-large
Opinion / Market Watch

MARC HASENFUSS: Gold mine in Goldrush

Just over half of the R2bn gross value attributed to RECM & Calibre’s portfolio is underpinned by its 50% stake in unlisted alternative gaming business Goldrush

BL PREMIUM
27 June 2019 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.