MARKET WATCH: New phase of play

Instead Remgro looks set to take a hospital pass after agreeing to rescue WP Rugby, which has been desperately fending off a determined creditor that pushed the business onto its dead-ball line.

Remgro, headed by sports mad Johann Rupert, already holds a 24.9% stake in WP Rugby — a stake that was inherited when it took over the old Sail group more than a decade ago. Though I have not seen the details of the deal, the sports pages have reported that Remgro will now own 49% of a restructured WP Rugby.

No deal value has been punted, but I am certain the transaction won’t put serious strain on Remgro’s balance sheet. Still, struggling WP Rugby could command a portion of management time that is perhaps not commensurate with the size of the investment.

Remgro has a small sports division (tucked up with its media investments) that — aside from the stake in WP Rugby — comprises a 50% interest in the Blue Bulls and a 50% holding in Premier Team Holdings (which is aligned to the Saracens rugby brand in the UK), as well as 100% of the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport.

In the year to end-June the sports investments (reflected as "other" in the accounts) generated a headline loss of R64m.

The previous financial year the loss was R85m.