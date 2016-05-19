Market Watch: Old habits

MOST investors might be blissfully unaware of Remgro’s secret stash of smouldering value in British American Tobacco (BAT).

It’s common knowledge that the Stellenbosch-based investment behemoth unbundled its interest in BAT to shareholders in 2008. This process also helped launch a new investment vehicle in the form of Reinet Investments — which retained part of the coveted BAT holdings that Remgro and its corporate cousin Richemont were unbundling to their respective shareholders.

But the tobacco habit at Remgro is by no means snuffed out, and the company — via subsidiary Industrial Partnership Investments — still holds more than 1,25m BAT shares.

Investors will find no reference to this BAT holding on Remgro’s investment table on the company website. Only investors who tend to read deep into annual reports might have noticed that in Remgro’s annual report (page 67 to be exact) a reference to BAT in the context of “Investments available-for-sale” — along with holdings in Kagiso Infrastructure Empowerment Fund, Pembani Remgro Infrastructure Fund and the Milestone China Fund. The quandary for Remgro is that the BAT holding is not that inconspicuous — being larger than a number of its strategic investments in its sprawling portfolio.

Remgro essentially “inherited” the holding after the BAT shares were unintentionally accrued after Remgro had embarked on exercises to buy back its own shares. The repurchased Remgro shares held in treasury consequently participated in the BAT unbundling exercise.

When BAT took a secondary listing on the JSE in 2008 the value of Remgro’s inherited shareholding was around R250m. But this has now grown to over R1,1bn (excluding generous dividend payouts) — ironically making BAT one of the best performing investments for Remgro over the medium term.

It is admittedly a small investment in the context of Remgro’s R150bn investment portfolio. But it’s worth noting the leftover BAT shareholding is roughly the same size as Remgro’s holding in undersea cable specialist Seacom, and larger than the holdings in industrial businesses Wispeco and PGSI.

In hindsight, Remgro has done well to hang onto these BAT shares — and the lack of disclosure around the holding under its investment list may confirm the company really views the tobacco holding as “corporate currency”.

So how tempting is it for Remgro to cash in the not insubstantial profits on the BAT shares? The company has always been a patient investor — but is now, for the first time in decades, carrying a meaningful debt load after backing private hospitals subsidiary Mediclinic International in some game-changing corporate activity. Let’s be clear: Remgro remains undergeared and there is certainly no urgency to cull debt when the main components of the investment portfolio are renowned and reliable cash-flow generators.

But Remgro has a habit of hoarding cash — almost as an insurance policy so the company can keep dividends pumping even in leaner times. Proceeds from selling the BAT holding would trim back Remgro’s debt levels. But perhaps there is comfort in hanging onto the tobacco roots that served the company well for generations — especially in volatile economic times when robust defensive flavour can calm frayed nerves?