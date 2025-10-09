Israeli soldiers walk on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Daniel Jacobi’s letter (South Africa’s Foreign Policy Choices are Dangerous, October 2-8) refers.
Jacobi fails to address the fact that South Africa’s request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza was a decision made on principle and not economics. The subsequent arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Benjamin Netanyahu reflects that South Africa’s case has merit.
Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has reduced the country to rubble, affecting more than 2-million people. Thousands of women and children have died.
Israel’s deliberate holding back of aid has also resulted in many women and children starving to death.
In addition to its bombing, tank and ground troop offensives, Israel has bulldozed countless houses in Gaza.
The top echelons of the Israeli state have actively encouraged settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and are also bulldozing homes there.
Israel again reflected its determination to prevent any aid from reaching Gaza by preventing a flotilla of about 40 yachts (not gunboats) with about 450 unarmed, peaceful people from 44 countries from reaching Gaza to deliver this aid.
In summary, it is clear that the Israeli state’s real objective is to destroy all of Palestine and force the Palestinian people out of Gaza.
John Raubenheimer Joburg
LETTER: The truth about Israel’s genocide
South Africa’s Gaza stance is based on principle
