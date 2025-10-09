Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The truth about Israel’s genocide

South Africa’s Gaza stance is based on principle

09 October 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Israeli soldiers walk on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers walk on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border. Picture: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Daniel Jacobi’s letter (South Africa’s Foreign Policy Choices are Dangerous, October 2-8) refers.

Jacobi fails to address the fact that South Africa’s request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to investigate Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza was a decision made on principle and not economics. The subsequent arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Benjamin Netanyahu reflects that South Africa’s case has merit.

Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza has reduced the country to rubble, affecting more than 2-million people. Thousands of women and children have died. 

Israel’s deliberate holding back of aid has also resulted in many women and children starving to death.

In addition to its bombing, tank and ground troop offensives, Israel has bulldozed countless houses in Gaza.

The top echelons of the Israeli state have actively encouraged settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and are also bulldozing homes there.

Israel again reflected its determination to prevent any aid from reaching Gaza by preventing a flotilla of about 40 yachts (not gunboats) with about 450 unarmed, peaceful people from 44 countries from reaching Gaza to deliver this aid.

In summary, it is clear that the Israeli state’s real objective is to destroy all of Palestine and force the Palestinian people out of Gaza.

John Raubenheimer
Joburg 

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: South Africa’s foreign policy choices are dangerous

True national interest lies in creating jobs, fixing infrastructure and restoring global credibility
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: ICJ: The court ruling that echoed around the world

South Africa’s success at the International Court of Justice may alter the trajectory of the war in Gaza — and prevent an atrocity crime from playing ...
Opinion
1 year ago

Genocide or self-defence: why South Africa’s case against Israel matters more than you think

Taking the case to The Hague focused the world’s attention on what is happening in Gaza. It’s a bold move and one that could make waves — for South ...
Features
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ten presidential insomnia cures
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
MARC HASENFUSS: Champing at the bitcoin
Opinion / Editor's Note
3.
LETTER: The truth about Israel’s genocide
Opinion / Letters
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Third time lucky for South ...
Opinion
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Where’s the political will to ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.