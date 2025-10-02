South African delegation members at the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands, January 26 2024. Picture: Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images
South Africans are paying the price for a government that has prioritised reckless foreign policy over domestic stability. Iran has now managed to entrench itself in South Africa’s foreign policy, bending Pretoria’s stance to its will. Instead of protecting citizens’ interests, the ANC has pursued alliances with authoritarian states such as Iran, Russia and China, alienating key trade partners like the US.
The consequences are stark. Losing African Growth & Opportunity Act access would endanger industries like agriculture, wine and automotive manufacturing, placing up to 100,000 jobs at risk. At home, service delivery failures (two-week water outages in Joburg, escalating gang violence in Cape Town) highlight the government’s neglect of basic needs. Youth unemployment sits above 60%.
Meanwhile, South Africa has entangled itself in Middle Eastern politics, even taking Israel to the International Court of Justice — an action widely perceived as serving Iran’s interests, which costs local taxpayers millions. This foreign adventurism does little to address the urgent realities of empty taps, unsafe streets and rising household costs.
True national interest lies in creating jobs, fixing infrastructure and restoring global credibility. South Africans deserve leadership that prioritises growth and safety over ideological friendships.
Daniel Jacobi, executive director at the South African Friends of Israel By e-mail
LETTER: South Africa’s foreign policy choices are dangerous
Daniel Jacobi, executive director at the South African Friends of Israel
