Maybe some of the board members at Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) should get hold of minutes of board meetings dating from about 2005. They would soon realise that they are trying to run an organisation that begged us to use less of its only product, electricity. Then it started to cut us off on a regular basis.
They would also remember that Eskom — an organisation that had a monopoly on producing and distributing electricity — subsidised the installation of solar water heaters. The thought that there may be an opposition producer out there never occurred to it. Opposition being sun and wind, both accessible for free.
It never occurred to Eskom that by begging us to use less electricity, there would be less revenue for it. Sales 101. Then, as its production dropped, its labour force doubled, cutting the staff productivity index by half, if not more.
Now the geniuses at Eskom and Nersa have decided to punish the very people who paid their bills regularly and obeyed instructions to use less power. Eskom is not the huge power generator operating as a monopoly any more; it is just another power-producing unit competing for customers. It needs to become a power supermarket, slim down and operate as a business.
The tiny taxpayer base that is subsidising the nonpayers and the Eskom bloated gravy train can easily manage to power themselves. Our family business, livestock farming, is going back to the days of 1985 when we ran everything off a generator. A mix of efficient solar and a generator, plus power management, will do the job for less than half the cost of Eskom power.
Eskom, unless you shape up very fast, you will be shipped out. There is no backlog on sunlight.
LETTER: Eskom needs to shape up or ship out
The power utility would do well to remember it’s not a monopoly any more — it’s just another power-producing unit competing for customers
Maybe some of the board members at Eskom and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) should get hold of minutes of board meetings dating from about 2005. They would soon realise that they are trying to run an organisation that begged us to use less of its only product, electricity. Then it started to cut us off on a regular basis.
They would also remember that Eskom — an organisation that had a monopoly on producing and distributing electricity — subsidised the installation of solar water heaters. The thought that there may be an opposition producer out there never occurred to it. Opposition being sun and wind, both accessible for free.
It never occurred to Eskom that by begging us to use less electricity, there would be less revenue for it. Sales 101. Then, as its production dropped, its labour force doubled, cutting the staff productivity index by half, if not more.
Now the geniuses at Eskom and Nersa have decided to punish the very people who paid their bills regularly and obeyed instructions to use less power. Eskom is not the huge power generator operating as a monopoly any more; it is just another power-producing unit competing for customers. It needs to become a power supermarket, slim down and operate as a business.
The tiny taxpayer base that is subsidising the nonpayers and the Eskom bloated gravy train can easily manage to power themselves. Our family business, livestock farming, is going back to the days of 1985 when we ran everything off a generator. A mix of efficient solar and a generator, plus power management, will do the job for less than half the cost of Eskom power.
Eskom, unless you shape up very fast, you will be shipped out. There is no backlog on sunlight.
Peter Gordon Grant
By e-mail
ALSO READ:
CHRISTO DE WIT: Why Eskom $hould p£ug into bit¢oin
EDITORIAL: Strong patronage, weak state
Sun rich, power poor: South Africa’s solar potential stalls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.