Opinion / Letters

LETTER: An inconvenient truth

The Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar

18 September 2025 - 05:00
A damaged building, after an Israeli attack on Hamas leaders, in Doha, Qatar, September 9 2025. Picture: Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
There are precedents for the Israeli attack on Hamas leaders in Qatar. After the attack on Israeli participants in the Olympic Village in Munich in 1972, the Israeli government vowed to track down and kill all those involved, wherever they were — and it did.

Now the Israel Defense Forces are determined to destroy Hamas in Gaza and wherever its leaders hide. This is an inconvenient truth which is conveniently ignored by the liberal and woke supporters of “the Palestinian people”, including most UN agencies. Of course, the ANC is numbered among them; any anti-West cause is a good excuse to attack white people and capitalists.

Robert Stone
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

