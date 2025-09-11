Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Since 1994 almost all our leaders have betrayed us

For South Africa to survive, urgent action must be taken to change the direction in which corrupt governance is driving it

11 September 2025 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF
Jeff Wicks’s book The Shadow State, along with many others that have been published over the years, exposes the role-players who have destroyed South Africa.

Between 2014 and 2017 the country lost R250bn through corruption. Taxpayers lost R521bn through the bailouts of corrupt and mismanaged state-owned enterprises.

We have been comprehensively betrayed by almost all those who have (mis)led us since 1994. Democracy in our rainbow nation has become a hollow shell. It has become a public relations stamp of approval for corrupt governance, which hinders economic development, worsens inequality and undermines the rule of law. Unless we change course, South Africa will become a failed state.

Farouk Araie
Benoni

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za 

