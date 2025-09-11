LETTER: Since 1994 almost all our leaders have betrayed us

Jeff Wicks’s book The Shadow State, along with many others that have been published over the years, exposes the role-players who have destroyed South Africa.
Between 2014 and 2017 the country lost R250bn through corruption. Taxpayers lost R521bn through the bailouts of corrupt and mismanaged state-owned enterprises.
We have been comprehensively betrayed by almost all those who have (mis)led us since 1994. Democracy in our rainbow nation has become a hollow shell. It has become a public relations stamp of approval for corrupt governance, which hinders economic development, worsens inequality and undermines the rule of law. Unless we change course, South Africa will become a failed state.
Farouk Araie Benoni
