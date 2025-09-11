The article on the DA (“This may be the DA’s best chance”, Cover Story, September 4-10) hits several nails on the head. Yes, the party does have some black support, but it is not enough to give it more votes than the ANC, much less a parliamentary majority.
So at itsinternal election next year, if the DA cannot put up a black person to lead it into the next national election, the next two most important positions should go to black people.
Gareth van Onselen is right: Helen Zille and John Steenhuisen are too divisive. It may also be that in some way the upper reaches of DA leadership are toxic to people of colour. Consider Ghaleb Cachalia, Mmusi Maimane, Herman Mashaba and many others.
For its local government election campaign, the DA should start advertising, in print, on the radio or otherwise, highlighting the failures of the ANC at municipal level.
Similarly, at national level, the DA should start promoting its successes in the Western Cape and elsewhere to bring a “better life for all” to the electorate as a whole, not just the favoured few who have their hands in the till.
RV Stone By e-mail
LETTER: How the DA can win
It needs more people of colour in its leadership, and it has to highlight its successes in contrast to ANC failures
