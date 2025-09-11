Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How not to fix the health sector

The health minister is hellbent on ruining the sector by diminishing both its public and private arms to a shadow of their former selves

11 September 2025 - 05:00
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
The article on sector education & training authorities (“Let’s reform, not ruin”, On My Mind, September 4-10) refers.

I was intrigued to read the higher education minister’s question to readers: “Do we fix an institution by weakening it?”

He clearly does not spend much time with our esteemed minister of health, who is hellbent on letting what little is left of the public health sector fall apart and weakening the private health sector, to then cobble them together to be a shadow of their former selves.

T Fearnhead
Claremont

