LETTER: The national dialogue is a waste — we want action, not talk

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the keynote address at the first convention of the national dialogue held in Pretoria. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national dialogue is a monumental waste of time and of R700m of our money. It’s an echo chamber and another ill-considered, expensive talk shop.
In his opening remarks at the national convention the president claimed those present were all there as the “representatives of our communities … collectively over the next months we will decide the best way forward to assist our communities”. That just confirmed that we were in trouble. What on earth are all the thousands of MPs, MPLs and municipal councillors there for, then?
When Ramaphosa took to the podium — an hour late — and welcomed and complimented Deputy President Paul Mashatile for his input and assistance, I reeled.
Mashatile is under investigation for corruption, was fined R10,000 for not declaring all his assets in the parliamentary register, and is yet to explain his multimillion-rand homes. His presence confirmed that the whole exercise is an insult to the intelligence of South African taxpayers. It beggars belief that after 32 years, the ANC claims that it still doesn’t know what communities want and need.
The very first question posed to a delegate asking what his community most needed from the government further exposed the hollow fraud. The immediate, obvious reply was “Jobs!” It’s not rocket science. Why are we being asked to spend R700m to find answers we already know?
“The people” want an economy that creates jobs, furthers employment, trains and upskills people, boosts careers and builds a future for all. They want a government whose economic policies attract investment and encourage entrepreneurs to create businesses and hire people. That’s it. Talk shop over.
No wonder a slew of public bodies, private institutions, industry groups and NGOs are all staying away. Even the ANC is split over this waste of public money.
As former British prime minister Harold Macmillan wisely observed, “jaw-jaw” is always better than “war-war”. But talking just for the sake of it, when we have been doing so for more than three decades and already clearly know the answers, is just an expensive lesson in futility.
Mark Lowe Durban
LETTER: The national dialogue is a waste — we want action, not talk
Asking communities for information that is widely available is an insult to South Africans
Mark Lowe
Durban
