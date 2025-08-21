LETTER: Justice Malala is wrong about the DA
Whether the FM columnist recognises it or not, the DA is all that stands between South Africa and total state collapse
What have South Africans done to deserve such pitifully poor political journalism? This question is really the only response that Justice Malala’s superficial and uninformed analysis (“More Hugs, Fewer Fists”, Home & Abroad, August 14-20) deserves.
His column uses the laziest formula in the commentator’s toolkit. First, he reports that there is a political row going on (rather than analyse the underlying causes of the discord). Second, without understanding the issues at stake, he applies moral equivalence to the parties involved. And, finally, he draws the profound conclusion that we must all hold hands and play nice...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.