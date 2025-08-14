After eight months I was eventually able to collect my new driving licence card.
The photo is overexposed even though the one they were given was perfect. The signature is the same as the one on the original card issued in 2001 — no updated signature from the application form — and all it proves is that I know my left from my right.
There is no reference as to whether I am able to drive a vehicle safely, only that the next payment to the government is due in five years. Don’t expect this “tax” to ever be extended to eight or even 10 years. Easy money.
Peter Gordon Grant Belvidere
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Driving licences are easy money for the government
Don’t expect this ‘tax’ to ever be extended to eight or even 10 years
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.