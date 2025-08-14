Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Driving licences are easy money for the government

Don’t expect this ‘tax’ to ever be extended to eight or even 10 years

14 August 2025 - 05:00
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

After eight months I was eventually able to collect my new driving licence card.

The photo is overexposed even though the one they were given was perfect. The signature is the same as the one on the original card issued in 2001 — no updated signature from the application form — and all it proves is that I know my left from my right.

There is no reference as to whether I am able to drive a vehicle safely, only that the next payment to the government is due in five years. Don’t expect this “tax” to ever be extended to eight or even 10 years. Easy money.

Peter Gordon Grant
Belvidere

