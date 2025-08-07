Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where are the Mandelas of our time?

With authentic leadership, South African can forge a path to renewal and justice

07 August 2025 - 05:00
Picture: Supplied

It was a quiet Sunday until KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt‑Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi shocked the nation, alleging that police minister Senzo Mchunu had links to gangs and meddled in murder probes.

Nelson Mandela

But instead of outrage, South Africans met these claims with apathy, yet another scandal in a nation worn down by decades of corruption. That such allegations now barely provoke public fury shows how desensitisation has set in, even after the GNU ended single-party rule.

What we are still being denied is moral leadership.

Words matter. Leaders are meant to speak truth, foster unity and inspire trust. But in South Africa today, words are often used to divide, distract or deceive.

Nelson Mandela showed the power of warmth, discipline, sacrifice and forgiveness. His humility set a global example. Where are the Mandelas of our time?

We stand at a crossroads, with the opportunity to forge a new path rooted in moral clarity and truthful speech.

Are we willing to champion real change, to seek leaders who combine resilience, integrity and hope? Or will we let this moment slip away? The path to renewal and justice is possible if we choose to elevate and uphold the virtues of authentic leadership, mirroring the extraordinary example of Mandela. The choice is ours, and the time to act is now.

Daniel Jacobi
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

