Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Liam Jacobs’s departure from the DA is sheer ingratitude

The party mentored and supported him and enabled him to become an MP at an early age

19 June 2025 - 05:00
PA leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie. Picture: THE HERALD/EUGENE COETZEE.

Liam Jacobs’s sudden and unexpected defection from the DA to the Patriotic Alliance (PA) prompts the question: why?

Has he been bought by PA leader and sports minister Gayton McKenzie to shut him up after he asked  too many difficult questions of the various sporting authorities and exposed their maladministration?

Of course Jacobs is allowed to resign and cross the floor, but nothing else comes close to explaining his incredible about-turn. And nothing excuses the manner in which he has done this after all the DA has done to mentor, support and educate him. It gave him the opportunity of a lifetime by making him an MP at the age of 24. Now he has joined the PA. This shows a lack of character, as well as ingratitude.

I’m sure he will regret this soon. Integrity may not be required in politics, but Jacobs is going to find out the hard way that it’s vital in life.

Mark Lowe
Durban

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

