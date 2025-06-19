LETTER: ‘Kill the Boer’ should be dead and buried

EFF leader Julius Malema. File picture: FANI MAHUNTSI
Many an article and letter has been written about the infamous “Kill the Boer” chant, but this is the first that I have seen something about it written by Jannie Rossouw that has actually been published (Features, June 12-18).
The chant, started by Peter Mokaba 30 years ago, should have been nipped in the bud from the get-go. It would have been an indicator of the moral fibre of the ANC and would have stood it in good stead for years to come. Instead the chant was allowed to be used, and sadly it influenced many to do what it called for. The vulnerable youth are easily influenced by their peers to gain recognition by doing what one of our questionable politicians has been advocating for years.
That they felt so threatened by a small group of food producers is difficult to understand. A lot of suffering, heartache and hatred could have been avoided if it had been stopped years ago. I dare say that one individual will now be sounding off even more after hearing that a white Afrikaner dared to write about it and that it was published.
Peter Gordon Grant Sedgefield
Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield
