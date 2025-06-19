Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ‘Kill the Boer’ should be dead and buried

A lot of suffering, heartache and hatred could have been avoided if this chant had been stopped years ago

19 June 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema. File picture: FANI MAHUNTSI
EFF leader Julius Malema. File picture: FANI MAHUNTSI

Many an article and letter has been written about the infamous “Kill the Boer” chant, but this is the first that I have seen something about it written by Jannie Rossouw that has actually been published (Features, June 12-18).

Julius Malema
Julius Malema

The chant, started by Peter Mokaba 30 years ago, should have been nipped in the bud from the get-go. It would have been an indicator of the moral fibre of the ANC and would have stood it in good stead for years to come. Instead the chant was allowed to be used, and sadly it influenced many to do what it called for. The vulnerable youth are easily influenced by their peers to gain recognition by doing what one of our questionable politicians has been advocating for years.

That they felt so threatened by a small group of food producers is difficult to understand. A lot of suffering, heartache and hatred could have been avoided if it had been stopped years ago. I dare say that one individual will now be sounding off even more after hearing that a white Afrikaner dared to write about it and that it was published.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Also read:

JANNIE ROSSOUW: Why this song should be killed

It’s time to stop living in the past and focus on South Africa’s real struggle: tackling low growth and high unemployment
Opinion
1 week ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: South Africa must address deteriorating US relations

Experts warn that rebuilding trust with the US is key to the country’s future economic and political standing
Opinion
2 months ago

Populism in SA: from Rhodes to Malema

The country today is no stranger to populism. But it’s no recent phenomenon. In the 1890s already Cecil John Rhodes was mobilising grievance and ...
Features
1 year ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Ramaphosa is a man without a plan
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
NATASHA MARRIAN: GodZille for Battleground ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Two sides to Israel conflict
Opinion / Letters
4.
PODCAST: Will China open up for more agricultural ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Mining takes aim at Mantashe
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.