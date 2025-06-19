Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How Rally to Read inspired me

A bursary alumna shares her journey from school to university success

19 June 2025 - 05:00
Sibahle Mafilika, Chioma Dlala and Avethandwa Brukhwe, all seven, checking out Rally to Read books at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Fredlin Adriaan
I am Andile Ngobeni, 22, and I am proud to introduce myself as an alumna of the Brand and Tillie Pretorius bursary fund. I was born in Mpumalanga, in a village called Mangweni, and attended Sidlemu Primary School, which benefited from the Rally to Read programme. Due to my academic potential, I was fortunate to be awarded the Brand and Tillie Pretorius bursary fund for my secondary education. In 2020, I completed matric at Suikerland Secondary School, with seven distinctions and a 90% average. I hold a BSc degree in mathematics, corporate finance and investments and a BSc honours in mathematics from Wits University, and am pursuing my MSc in mathematics at Wits.

I could write a book about my journey and how Rally to Read inspired me to put effort into my education.

Andile Ngobeni
Bramley

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

