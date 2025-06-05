After 30 years of democracy, our rich country remains a nation of landless urbanised populations living in squalid squatter camps bursting at the seams, political dynamite waiting to explode
letters
LETTER: Squatter camps are a political powder keg
South Africa’s squalid squatter camps bear testimony to the failure of democracy to deliver the prosperity many had hoped for
After 30 years of democracy, our rich country remains a nation of landless urbanised populations living in squalid squatter camps bursting at the seams, political dynamite waiting to explode
. Statistics do not capture the full extent of human suffering and lost opportunities because of poverty, hunger, disease, violent crime and unemployment. When democracy dawned in 1994, many had hoped for liberty, prosperity and a new beginning. They have been cruelly disappointed.
Farouk Araie
Benoni
