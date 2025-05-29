I love my Woolies. The fresh produce, the service, and the little indulgences that make a long week feel worth it.
LETTER: Where have all the local brands gone, Woolies?
It’s time to stop squeezing out homegrown names and start sharing shelf space again
I love my Woolies. The fresh produce, the service, and the little indulgences that make a long week feel worth it.
But lately, I’ve noticed something that doesn’t sit right with me, and I know I’m not the only one. Where are the local brands? You know, the small South African names that once proudly held their own on Woolies’ shelves? One by one, they’re being replaced with Woolworths-branded copycats. It’s giving “thanks for your hard work, now step aside”.
As a loyal customer and a proud supporter of homegrown businesses, I’m disappointed. We’re constantly told to buy local, empower local, and grow local, yet our biggest retailers are squeezing out the brands that embody that spirit.
Let’s be clear: this isn’t about quality. It’s about fairness. It’s about Woolworths deciding whether it wants to be a true partner in building South Africa’s economy, or just another corporation that talks the talk while monopolising the shelves.
So here’s my request: Woolies, bring back balance. Make space for the local makers who helped build your customer loyalty. Because if you don’t, many of us might take our loyalty — and our baskets — elsewhere.
Thabi Dlamini
By e-mail
