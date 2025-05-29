Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Where have all the local brands gone, Woolies?

It’s time to stop squeezing out homegrown names and start sharing shelf space again

29 May 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Esa Alexander
Picture: Esa Alexander

I love my Woolies. The fresh produce, the service, and the little indulgences that make a long week feel worth it.

Picture: freddy Mavunda
Picture: freddy Mavunda

But lately, I’ve noticed something that doesn’t sit right with me, and I know I’m not the only one. Where are the local brands? You know, the small South African names that once proudly held their own on Woolies’ shelves? One by one, they’re being replaced with Woolworths-branded copycats. It’s giving “thanks for your hard work, now step aside”.

As a loyal customer and a proud supporter of homegrown businesses, I’m disappointed. We’re constantly told to buy local, empower local, and grow local, yet our biggest retailers are squeezing out the brands that embody that spirit.

Let’s be clear: this isn’t about quality. It’s about fairness. It’s about Woolworths deciding whether it wants to be a true partner in building South Africa’s economy, or just another corporation that talks the talk while monopolising the shelves.

So here’s my request: Woolies, bring back balance. Make space for the local makers who helped build your customer loyalty. Because if you don’t, many of us might take our loyalty — and our baskets — elsewhere.

Thabi Dlamini
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: Is Woolworths still a South African champion?

It's worrying that familiar, proudly local products seem to be disappearing from its shelves as it prioritises private-label products
Opinion
3 weeks ago

When the market drops, look at shops

Money managers and market watchers have long been bearish about retailers. Is a recovery imminent, or will they continue to just muddle along?
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Retail revolution: Shoprite and Woolies’ bold path to growth

The two retail giants are venturing into new sectors to secure long-term success
Money & Investing
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARC HASENFUSS: In the luxurious realm of the ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Seta boards saved from last grab ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
TRACEY DAVIES: Big polluters win again
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
TK POOE: How to fix South Africa’s broken SOEs
Opinion / On My Mind
5.
PODCAST: South African farms are not under siege
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.