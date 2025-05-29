Eight people were killed in a mass shooting in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, recently. Every day, South Africans are subjected to utter lawlessness. More than 60 people are murdered daily — there is no respect for human life.
Human life is sacred. Whoever takes it strikes out against not only the victim but also the moral foundation of society. We have, by our inaction and complacency, invited the spirit of death into our country. It dwells in our homes, schools, workplaces and institutions. It tears communities apart and threatens the life, health and happiness of us all. We are living under siege, as violent criminals force us to adopt extraordinary measures to safeguard ourselves.
Crime poses a serious threat to our democracy; every time a citizen becomes a victim of crime, the rights and freedoms entrenched in our constitution are threatened.
Farouk Araie Benoni
LETTER: When crime strikes, democracy suffers
Every violent incident chips away at the freedoms and rights we hold dear
