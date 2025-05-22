LETTER: The facts on presidential elections

Why is it that the media persists in publishing falsehoods?
“So much to agree on, but GNU stalls” (Editorials, May 1-7) states: “Unlike the US president, who is elected directly by the people, the South African president is, in effect, appointed by his party.”
That is incorrect on both counts.
First, “the election of the president and vice-president of the US is an indirect election in which citizens … cast ballots not directly for those offices, but instead for members of the electoral college”. (Wikipedia)
Second, South Africa’s constitution states: “The National Assembly must elect a woman or a man from among its members to be the president.” The political parties represented in the National Assembly nominate a candidate, or candidates — none of whom is elected by South African citizens.
Therefore, the citizens of these two countries do not elect their president.
DS Pulker Milnerton
