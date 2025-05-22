Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The facts on presidential elections

Neither South Africans nor Americans elect their presidents directly

22 May 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG
Picture: MOTSHWARI MOFOKENG

Why is it that the media persists in publishing falsehoods?

“So much to agree on, but GNU stalls” (Editorials, May 1-7) states: “Unlike the US president, who is elected directly by the people, the South African president is, in effect, appointed by his party.”

That is incorrect on both counts.

First, “the election of the president and vice-president of the US is an indirect election in which citizens … cast ballots not directly for those offices, but instead for members of the electoral college”. (Wikipedia)

Second, South Africa’s constitution states: “The National Assembly must elect a woman or a man from among its members to be the president.” The political parties represented in the National Assembly nominate a candidate, or candidates — none of whom is elected by South African citizens.

Therefore, the citizens of these two countries do not elect their president.

DS Pulker
Milnerton

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

EDITORIAL: So much to agree on but GNU falters over trust and leadership

Despite shared goals for growth and jobs, mistrust and power struggles between ANC and DA hinder progress
Opinion
2 weeks ago

A clash of concepts lies behind GNU disagreement

The DA’s court challenge of labour legislation is a symptom of the radically different views it and the ANC hold about how to achieve an inclusive ...
Features
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL: South Africa, the ultimate survivor

After decades of struggle and shifting power, the country has survived political turmoil and now enters a new, uncertain chapter
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What they don’t teach in medical school
Opinion
2.
EDITORIAL: What Jurie Strydom brings to the table ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
TRACEY DAVIES: Big polluters win again
Opinion / On My Mind
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: Recipes for optimism
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Is a little glitter returning to ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.