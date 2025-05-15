LETTER: Why the DA needs to appoint more black leaders

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
“The Untold Story of the Election Results” (PowerBrokers, May 8-14) refers. Some time soon will be a good time for the DA to appoint more black leaders to visible senior roles to appeal to the electorate and so further reduce the ANC’s voting support.
Early appointments will give the new leaders exposure to voters in the run-up to the next election and so reduce the legitimate claims of the DA being a white-leadership-only party. Some of the white old guard could take up roles that are more in the background.
And practical plans to resolve the real problems of unemployed young South Africans would also be a good thing in the longer term. A bit of toenadering with other opposition parties could further reduce the ANC’s influence with the electorate.
The focus should be on obtaining a substantial majority by opposition groupings and so put out of reach the levers of power, corruption, fraud and cadre deployment now held by the ANC.
With control then held by honest, nation-supporting leadership, in place of a government focused on party domination and keeping snouts in troughs, the new leadership can begin the cleanup of the nation’s administrative structures.
Robert Stone By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
