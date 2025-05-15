Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Petty politicking sabotages GNU’s renewal promise

Wasteful expenditure and corruption remain problems, and for these, the South African public has to cough up in higher taxes

15 May 2025 - 05:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALAEXANDER
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALAEXANDER

South Africa is a budgetless state thanks to petty politicking in the GNU. The GNU is fickle; its disunity means it cannot redress the imbalances in society or promote inclusive economic growth.

Worse, skewed priorities, wasteful expenditure and corruption remain problems. No wonder service delivery is failing. Ethical controversies continue to derail socioeconomic transformation, and the public has lost faith in the renewal project. It’s a vicious cycle, leading us to pay for these losses through raised taxes.

Morgan Phaahla
Ekurhuleni

