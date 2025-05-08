Despite strong revenue and margin growth, Airbnb’s valuation and share price still leave investors cautious
I have just read “Now to Find the Fat” (Cover Story, May 1-7) and was most impressed with its content: the concerns, observations and recommendations are of considerable importance.
It gets to the essence of so many ailments in South Africa’s governance and the disastrous consequences thereof. There are many issues. Hopefully, political parties will take note.
David BergmanBy e-mail
LETTER: South Africa’s governance under the spotlight
Calls on political leaders to take note of critical issues raised
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
