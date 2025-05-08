Opinion / Letters

LETTER: South Africa’s governance under the spotlight

Calls on political leaders to take note of critical issues raised

08 May 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Graphic: Vuyo Singiswa
Graphic: Vuyo Singiswa

I have just read “Now to Find the Fat” (Cover Story, May 1-7) and was most impressed with its content: the concerns, observations and recommendations are of considerable importance. 

It gets to the essence of so many ailments in South Africa’s governance and the disastrous consequences thereof. There are many issues. Hopefully, political parties will take note.

David Bergman
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

The times are getting tougher

The government faces extremely difficult choices before it can put Budget 3.0 to bed
Features
6 days ago

A different kind of numbers game

A failure by the ANC and the DA to find each other over the third iteration of the budget opens new and dangerous risks for South Africa’s largest ...
Features
6 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Why the GNU needs a reset

The problem isn’t Enoch Godongwana — it’s out-of-touch and lackadaisical Cyril Ramaphosa
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Bad chemistry erodes the GNU
Opinion
2.
PODCAST: Why Enoch and the Treasury are fair game
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: There can’t be a fourth budget ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: South Africa, the ultimate survivor
Opinion / Editorials
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Why young South Africans have ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.