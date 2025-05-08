As a long-standing Woolworths shopper, I am deeply concerned about a growing trend that threatens the diversity and vibrancy of South African retail. It seems that Woolworths is increasingly prioritising its private-label products at the expense of locally owned brands.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Many of us shop at Woolworths not just for convenience or quality, but because we want to support South African businesses. Yet, week after week, I see familiar, proudly local products disappearing — replaced by Woolworths-branded alternatives. This shift raises serious questions about Woolworths’s commitment to the very entrepreneurs and producers who have helped build the strong local economy that it claims to champion.
South African consumers deserve the right to choose, and local businesses deserve fair access to shelf space. Private labels certainly have their place — but not if it comes at the cost of crowding out home-grown brands.
I urge Woolworths to reaffirm its commitment to supporting local businesses — not just with slogans, but with meaningful action. True leadership means growing together, not squeezing out the competition. Shoppers like me are watching, and we expect better.
Lesley Hammond Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Is Woolworths still a South African champion?
It’s worrying that familiar, proudly local products seem to be disappearing from its shelves as it prioritises private-label products
As a long-standing Woolworths shopper, I am deeply concerned about a growing trend that threatens the diversity and vibrancy of South African retail. It seems that Woolworths is increasingly prioritising its private-label products at the expense of locally owned brands.
Many of us shop at Woolworths not just for convenience or quality, but because we want to support South African businesses. Yet, week after week, I see familiar, proudly local products disappearing — replaced by Woolworths-branded alternatives. This shift raises serious questions about Woolworths’s commitment to the very entrepreneurs and producers who have helped build the strong local economy that it claims to champion.
South African consumers deserve the right to choose, and local businesses deserve fair access to shelf space. Private labels certainly have their place — but not if it comes at the cost of crowding out home-grown brands.
I urge Woolworths to reaffirm its commitment to supporting local businesses — not just with slogans, but with meaningful action. True leadership means growing together, not squeezing out the competition. Shoppers like me are watching, and we expect better.
Lesley Hammond
Cape Town
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
Retail revolution: Shoprite and Woolies’ bold path to growth
Shifting shopping habits
Who will win the food war in the premium aisles?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.