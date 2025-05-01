LETTER: South Africa can’t afford to be a bystander in the Gen AI future

As South Africa faces compounding economic and political pressures, it’s tempting for government and business leaders to remain stuck in problem-solving mode: plugging holes, managing crises and chasing short-term stability. But if we expect to create meaningful, long-term growth, we must urgently shift focus to the future of skills, jobs and global competitiveness.
Generative AI (Gen AI) is not just another tech buzzword. It’s a transformative force reshaping industries and redefining productivity worldwide. While other countries invest in infrastructure and skills to harness its power, South Africa risks being left behind unless we act decisively — and urgently.
The opportunity is real. South African professionals are digitally savvy, creative, globally competitive and, when empowered by Gen AI, standout successes. Recent research from the IMD Business School, published in the Harvard Business Review, found that South Africans using Gen AI delivered up to 40% more value for money than their US counterparts. Our time zone, language fluency and cost advantage make us a natural hub for global business services.
But potential alone is not enough. We need a national strategy and a relentless bias for action that strengthens digital infrastructure, expands cloud and broadband access and invests in AI literacy and future-fit skills. If our budget crisis has made one thing clear, it’s that South Africa simply cannot afford for the Gen AI boom to become a bust.
South Africa can become a global centre of excellence in Gen AI talent, where a future of significance is bright for the next generation. But we won’t get there by accident. We need bold, forward-looking leadership with eyes firmly on the future.
Adam Craker By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
