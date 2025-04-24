Opinion / Letters

LETTER: We just want our town back

Phalaborwa, once a bustling tourism hub, is collapsing in front of our eyes

24 April 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A wastewater treatment plant in Phalaborwa at Makhushane village discharging wastewater into the village streets. Picture: Supplied
A wastewater treatment plant in Phalaborwa at Makhushane village discharging wastewater into the village streets. Picture: Supplied

Phalaborwa was once a bustling hub for tourism to the Kruger National Park. However, two years ago, several houses in town burnt down. The fire department was unable to respond effectively, as the fire trucks were either not operational or had no water. Phalaborwa was declared a disaster area, and funds were apparently allocated by the national government. This money never reached any of the affected residents.

Phalaborwa no longer has a hospital. It was simply shut down due to mismanagement and lack of funding.

The police told me that they can no longer stop the crime wave in town.

The roads in town have more potholes than tar. Raw sewage overflows from main pipelines and floods the streets.

How do we, as residents, remove a municipality that is clearly incompetent, where funds are being misused, and where an overstaffed municipal workforce is grossly overpaid?

We simply want our town back — a functional municipality that works for all residents. Is that too much to ask?

Jacques Gerber
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

Kai !Garib: Inside a municipality’s meltdown

The Northern Cape town of Kenhardt could stand in for any number of small towns in South Africa: erratic power, water cuts, issues around sewerage ...
Features
1 year ago

By the people, for the people

Businesses, communities and local authorities get together to reverse decay in their town — and there are signs that the idea is spreading
Features
2 months ago

Can the ANC run a village?

Suddenly 2026 is next year already, and the ANC will soon face another daunting electoral challenge. For its own sake, it should pick better ...
Features
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: Why the GNU needs just two parties
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
IAIN WILLIAMSON: Building blocks are falling into ...
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
EDITORIAL: Transnet railroading into disaster
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MARC HASENFUSS: Trump trade war goes gold
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The art of the coalition deal
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.