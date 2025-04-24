A wastewater treatment plant in Phalaborwa at Makhushane village discharging wastewater into the village streets. Picture: Supplied
Phalaborwa was once a bustling hub for tourism to the Kruger National Park. However, two years ago, several houses in town burnt down. The fire department was unable to respond effectively, as the fire trucks were either not operational or had no water. Phalaborwa was declared a disaster area, and funds were apparently allocated by the national government. This money never reached any of the affected residents.
Phalaborwa no longer has a hospital. It was simply shut down due to mismanagement and lack of funding.
The police told me that they can no longer stop the crime wave in town.
The roads in town have more potholes than tar. Raw sewage overflows from main pipelines and floods the streets.
How do we, as residents, remove a municipality that is clearly incompetent, where funds are being misused, and where an overstaffed municipal workforce is grossly overpaid?
We simply want our town back — a functional municipality that works for all residents. Is that too much to ask?
LETTER: We just want our town back
Phalaborwa, once a bustling tourism hub, is collapsing in front of our eyes
