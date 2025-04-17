LETTER: Why the delay in cracking open canned wine?

Over the years, “things” are invented, or new technology is unveiled, but then, for whatever reason, deliberately kept under wraps. Invariably for commercial reasons.
Sometimes, we humans simply miss a trick. Design guru Michael Wolff, speaking at a Design Indaba around the year 2000, asked why it took so long for wheels to be added to suitcases.
The excellent article “Wine genie out of the bottle” (News & Fox, April 3-9) is a case in point. How did the canners remain uninvolved in the local wine industry for so long? After all, beer in cans goes back, if memory serves, to the early 1980s.
A colleague in the UK who attended art school recalls how the Royal Society of Arts holds an annual design competition offering a handsome student bursary. The challenge in 1965 — 60 years ago — was to design suitable packaging for a can of French wine.
It is believed that all wine purchased in the UK is drunk within 48 hours. As long as it tastes good, who cares whether it is contained in a bottle, box or can? Unless, of course, you are a purist!
Jeremy Sampson, in his personal capacity Illovo
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
