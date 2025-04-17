Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why the delay in cracking open canned wine?

Decades after beer went pop, South African wine finally joins the can club

17 April 2025 - 08:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/JEKA 81
Picture: 123RF/JEKA 81

Over the years, “things” are invented, or new technology is unveiled, but then, for whatever reason, deliberately kept under wraps. Invariably for commercial reasons.

Sometimes, we humans simply miss a trick. Design guru Michael Wolff, speaking at a Design Indaba around the year 2000, asked why it took so long for wheels to be added to suitcases.

The excellent article “Wine genie out of the bottle” (News & Fox, April 3-9) is a case in point. How did the canners remain uninvolved in the local wine industry for so long? After all, beer in cans goes back, if memory serves, to the early 1980s.

A colleague in the UK who attended art school recalls how the Royal Society of Arts holds an annual design competition offering a handsome student bursary. The challenge in 1965 — 60 years ago — was to design suitable packaging for a can of French wine.

It is believed that all wine purchased in the UK is drunk within 48 hours. As long as it tastes good, who cares whether it is contained in a bottle, box or can? Unless, of course, you are a purist!

Jeremy Sampson, in his personal capacity
Illovo

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ

Would you take a four-pack of wine to a braai?

How canning the grape is changing South Africa’s industry
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

When the (wine) glass is more than half full

The Diemersdal winemakers have a see-through method of producing sauvignon blanc, South Africa’s popular summer and sunshine wine
Life
4 weeks ago

An old sémillon tune

The year was 1971 and Gordon Lightfoot was climbing the charts wit the song If You Could Read My Mind. Its popularity has endured; the catchy tune ...
Life
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
IAIN WILLIAMSON: Building blocks are falling into ...
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The coming Mashatile turmoil
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
PODCAST: Four ways South Africa can boost global ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa’s ultimate failure
Opinion
5.
DEON GOUWS: Statements of the obvious
Opinion / On My Mind

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.