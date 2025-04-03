Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Discovery brokers: it’s time to ask some questions

It seems some Discovery Health members don’t know that they have brokers assigned to them

03 April 2025 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ron Whelan (Right of Reply, March 27-April 2 2025) clearly has no knowledge of how Discovery’s brokerage model operates. When I left my last employer 20 years ago, I apparently inherited that company’s broker. Until the brokerage, a large financial organisation, contacted me about two years ago to tell me my contact person’s name, I was unaware that I had a broker. The organisation had been silently pocketing the monthly brokerage fee while adding zero value.

Three friends, all Discovery members, were also unaware that they had brokers. It might be time for Mr Whelan to ask a few questions.

Roger Mayes
Northcliff

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

