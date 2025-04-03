Ron Whelan (Right of Reply, March 27-April 2 2025) clearly has no knowledge of how Discovery’s brokerage model operates. When I left my last employer 20 years ago, I apparently inherited that company’s broker. Until the brokerage, a large financial organisation, contacted me about two years ago to tell me my contact person’s name, I was unaware that I had a broker. The organisation had been silently pocketing the monthly brokerage fee while adding zero value.
Three friends, all Discovery members, were also unaware that they had brokers. It might be time for Mr Whelan to ask a few questions.
Roger Mayes Northcliff
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Discovery brokers: it’s time to ask some questions
It seems some Discovery Health members don’t know that they have brokers assigned to them
Ron Whelan (Right of Reply, March 27-April 2 2025) clearly has no knowledge of how Discovery’s brokerage model operates. When I left my last employer 20 years ago, I apparently inherited that company’s broker. Until the brokerage, a large financial organisation, contacted me about two years ago to tell me my contact person’s name, I was unaware that I had a broker. The organisation had been silently pocketing the monthly brokerage fee while adding zero value.
Three friends, all Discovery members, were also unaware that they had brokers. It might be time for Mr Whelan to ask a few questions.
Roger Mayes
Northcliff
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
TRACEY DAVIES: The medical aid broker system is broken
RON WHELAN: Why, with brokers, members get more from their medical aid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.