Kingsley Moswane laments how the National Student Financial Aid Scheme betrays students (Letters, March 13-19), but in my opinion, he fails to realise that the pot of government money is not bottomless and Jacob Zuma pulled a fast one on the government after he was booted out at the 2017 ANC conference.
He promised free higher education and with the stroke of a pen created a millstone for the government. I am puzzled why no-one stood up and vetoed that pie-in-the-sky idea.
I also struggle to understand why the modern-day student loan has morphed from just tuition fees to now include accommodation, food and pocket money.
It’s a huge drain on the fiscus and quite simply unsustainable.
Tony Ball Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Why NSFAS is unsustainable
Student funds that cover everything from tuition to pocket money are a huge drain on the fiscus
Kingsley Moswane laments how the National Student Financial Aid Scheme betrays students (Letters, March 13-19), but in my opinion, he fails to realise that the pot of government money is not bottomless and Jacob Zuma pulled a fast one on the government after he was booted out at the 2017 ANC conference.
He promised free higher education and with the stroke of a pen created a millstone for the government. I am puzzled why no-one stood up and vetoed that pie-in-the-sky idea.
I also struggle to understand why the modern-day student loan has morphed from just tuition fees to now include accommodation, food and pocket money.
It’s a huge drain on the fiscus and quite simply unsustainable.
Tony Ball
Gillitts
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
LETTER: Administrative failures and a moral crisis — how NSFAS betrays students
BUTI MANAMELA: A stronger NSFAS is key to higher education equity
Reality check: The real story behind the matric results
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.