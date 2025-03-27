Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Why NSFAS is unsustainable

Student funds that cover everything from tuition to pocket money are a huge drain on the fiscus

27 March 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/FRANNY ANNE
Picture: 123RF/FRANNY ANNE

Kingsley Moswane laments how the National Student Financial Aid Scheme betrays students (Letters, March 13-19), but in my opinion, he fails to realise that the pot of government money is not bottomless and Jacob Zuma pulled a fast one on the government after he was booted out at the 2017 ANC conference.

He promised free higher education and with the stroke of a pen created a millstone for the government. I am puzzled why no-one stood up and vetoed that pie-in-the-sky idea.

I also struggle to understand why the modern-day student loan has morphed from just tuition fees to now include accommodation, food and pocket money.

It’s a huge drain on the fiscus and quite simply unsustainable.

Tony Ball
Gillitts

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

LETTER: Administrative failures and a moral crisis — how NSFAS betrays students

Every year, thousands of students find themselves abandoned by the very system meant to support them
Opinion
2 weeks ago

BUTI MANAMELA: A stronger NSFAS is key to higher education equity

Despite valid criticism, NSFAS has made significant progress in improving funding and tackling historic student debt
Opinion
1 week ago

Reality check: The real story behind the matric results

South Africans take the annual soaring matric pass rate with a pinch of salt, but the true state of education is even more worrying than most imagine
Features
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
RON WHELAN: Why, with brokers, members get more ...
Opinion
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: Suicide with eyes wide shut
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
MARC HASENFUSS: Sun looks to the skies to crash ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
LETTER: Why NSFAS is unsustainable
Opinion / Letters
5.
EDITORIAL: Godongwana’s fiscal anchor seems dead ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.