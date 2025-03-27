The article on small towns was interesting (“Heading for the Small Towns”, Cover Story, March 6-March 19). Some of those towns, like George, Hermanus, Mossel Bay and Stellenbosch, are hardly small. The FM should do an article at the other end of the scale: small towns like Edenburg, Trompsburg, Reddersburg, Molteno, Sterkstroom and many others that used to be quaint places where you could overnight. Look at them now: no doctors, no banks, no schools, no hotels, no hospitals and no pharmacies. It’s a real shame — the platteland has been destroyed.
Peter Gordon Grant Sedgefield
LETTER: Once thriving, now forgotten: the fading future of South Africa’s small towns
Once vibrant communities have lost their services and charm
