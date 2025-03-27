Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Once thriving, now forgotten: the fading future of South Africa’s small towns

Once vibrant communities have lost their services and charm

27 March 2025 - 05:00
Picture: SUPPLIED

The article on small towns was interesting (“Heading for the Small Towns”, Cover Story, March 6-March 19). Some of those towns, like George, Hermanus, Mossel Bay and Stellenbosch, are hardly small. The FM should do an article at the other end of the scale: small towns like Edenburg, Trompsburg, Reddersburg, Molteno, Sterkstroom and many others that used to be quaint places where you could overnight. Look at them now: no doctors, no banks, no schools, no hotels, no hospitals and no pharmacies. It’s a real shame — the platteland has been destroyed.

Peter Gordon Grant
Sedgefield

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

