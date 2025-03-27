As we approach the fifth industrial revolution, leaders must balance risk mitigation with the need for innovation. The draft King 5 code, now open for public comment, offers an opportunity to reshape corporate governance to support not only ethical oversight but also bold, accountable technological development.
123RF/pitinan
Traditionally, governance models have focused on risk management and compliance. But in our rapidly transforming digital age, these structures must evolve to encourage innovation. Rightly, the King 5 draft emphasises the importance of managing the risks associated with emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, but it must also create an environment where leaders can experiment and innovate without fear of regulatory failure.
Principle 9 addresses the governance of IT and emerging technologies, but switched-on leaders will know that defaulting to an overly cautious approach will hinder experimentation and growth. A governance framework that allows businesses and governments to proactively embrace digital transformation while maintaining strong ethical standards is paramount.
It’s time to develop a governance culture and framework that is flexible and ethical and that fosters innovation, not just safeguards against risk. By integrating ethical foresight into innovation strategies as we digitally integrate, we can ensure technology serves humanity and fosters progress and opportunity without compromising accountability.
Adam Craker By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: Flexibility is king
It’s time to develop a governance culture and framework that is ethical and fosters innovation
As we approach the fifth industrial revolution, leaders must balance risk mitigation with the need for innovation. The draft King 5 code, now open for public comment, offers an opportunity to reshape corporate governance to support not only ethical oversight but also bold, accountable technological development.
Traditionally, governance models have focused on risk management and compliance. But in our rapidly transforming digital age, these structures must evolve to encourage innovation. Rightly, the King 5 draft emphasises the importance of managing the risks associated with emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, but it must also create an environment where leaders can experiment and innovate without fear of regulatory failure.
Principle 9 addresses the governance of IT and emerging technologies, but switched-on leaders will know that defaulting to an overly cautious approach will hinder experimentation and growth. A governance framework that allows businesses and governments to proactively embrace digital transformation while maintaining strong ethical standards is paramount.
It’s time to develop a governance culture and framework that is flexible and ethical and that fosters innovation, not just safeguards against risk. By integrating ethical foresight into innovation strategies as we digitally integrate, we can ensure technology serves humanity and fosters progress and opportunity without compromising accountability.
Adam Craker
By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
ALSO READ:
Can HR meet the talent challenge?
Looking to AI for better health care
JAKKIE CILLIERS: How to power South Africa’s future
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.