Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Flexibility is king

It’s time to develop a governance culture and framework that is ethical and fosters innovation

27 March 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Unsplash/Julia Sadowska
Picture: Unsplash/Julia Sadowska

As we approach the fifth industrial revolution, leaders must balance risk mitigation with the need for innovation. The draft King 5 code, now open for public comment, offers an opportunity to reshape corporate governance to support not only ethical oversight but also bold, accountable technological development.

123RF/pitinan
123RF/pitinan

Traditionally, governance models have focused on risk management and compliance. But in our rapidly transforming digital age, these structures must evolve to encourage innovation. Rightly, the King 5 draft emphasises the importance of managing the risks associated with emerging technologies such as AI and machine learning, but it must also create an environment where leaders can experiment and innovate without fear of regulatory failure. 

Principle 9 addresses the governance of IT and emerging technologies, but switched-on leaders will know that defaulting to an overly cautious approach will hinder experimentation and growth. A governance framework that allows businesses and governments to proactively embrace digital transformation while maintaining strong ethical standards is paramount. 

It’s time to develop a governance culture and framework that is flexible and ethical and that fosters innovation, not just safeguards against risk. By integrating ethical foresight into innovation strategies as we digitally integrate, we can ensure technology serves humanity and fosters progress and opportunity without compromising accountability. 

Adam Craker
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

Can HR meet the talent challenge?

In the rapidly changing post-Covid world, human resources professionals face a talent war on many fronts
Features
3 months ago

Looking to AI for better health care

Fresh initiatives and a growing number of start-ups pave the way for the use of digital solutions in Africa
News & Fox
4 months ago

JAKKIE CILLIERS: How to power South Africa’s future

Renewables could provide more than half our energy needs within the foreseeable future, but gas and nuclear will also be needed
Opinion
4 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Why NSFAS is unsustainable
Opinion / Letters
2.
RON WHELAN: Why, with brokers, members get more ...
Opinion
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Suicide with eyes wide shut
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
EDITORIAL: Godongwana’s fiscal anchor seems dead ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MARC HASENFUSS: Sun looks to the skies to crash ...
Opinion / Editor's Note

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.