LETTER: A blow below inflation raises eyebrows

In the on-hold February budget, the intended pension increase for public service employees was indicated. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) intends giving pensioners an increase of 2.9% with effect from April 1 2025.

In its advertisements, the GEPF trumpets how wisely money is invested and how the fund has grown through the years. If so, what is the justification for this below-inflation increase? When was the last time the GEPF gave such a low increase? What, pensioners must wonder, is the percentage increase the decision-makers will give to themselves?

Richard Hayward

By e-mail

