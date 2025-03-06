Opinion / Letters

LETTER: A blow below inflation raises eyebrows

Public service pensioners question the GEPF’s modest 2.9% increase amid rising inflation

06 March 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

In the on-hold February budget, the intended pension increase for public service employees was indicated. The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) intends giving pensioners an increase of 2.9% with effect from April 1 2025.

In its advertisements, the GEPF trumpets how wisely money is invested and how the fund has grown through the years. If so, what is the justification for this below-inflation increase? When was the last time the GEPF gave such a low increase? What, pensioners must wonder, is the percentage increase the decision-makers will give to themselves?

Richard Hayward 
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

Turning point for ANC

Budget fiasco shows once and for all that the ANC can no longer ignore GNU partners
Features
1 week ago

Why South Africa cannot let this crisis go to waste

The postponement of the 2025 budget has created a rare opportunity for the GNU to design more democratic budget processes and develop lasting fiscal ...
Features
1 week ago

The R60bn question

The VAT increase seems to be off the table. What are the government’s other options to fill the revenue gap?
Features
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Most Read

1.
LETTER: DA’s choice of leadership is its weak ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: The DA’s tactical nuclear strike
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ADRI SENEKAL DE WET: A vicious attack on a media ...
Opinion
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: What the ANC forgets
Opinion / Home & Abroad
5.
PODCAST: The deal Cyril has to do with Donald
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.