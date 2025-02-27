LETTER: The hidden costs of the budget delay

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana leaves a pre-budget press conference in Cape Town, February 19 2025. The budget speech has been postponed to March 12. Picture: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
The abrupt postponement of the 2025 budget speech is not just an administrative inconvenience — it raises serious concerns about governance, fiscal responsibility and political accountability. The National Assembly’s sitting, which was expected to be a platform for critical financial policy announcements, has now been adjourned to March 12, leaving South Africans in limbo.
The financial implications of this delay cannot be ignored. Parliamentary sittings incur costs — administrative expenses, security arrangements, travel and logistical preparations; taxpayer money has been spent on an event that did not take place. Should this be classified as wasteful expenditure? If so, who bears responsibility for this?
Beyond financial waste, the postponement signals instability at a time when South Africa needs clear economic direction. Investors, businesses and citizens rely on the budget speech for clarity on government spending, tax policies and economic growth plans. A delay suggests indecision or deeper governance issues, which could erode investor confidence and further strain the already fragile economy.
Is this postponement a symptom of a deeper political crisis? South Africa has witnessed political theatrics in the past, but when governance structures fail to function effectively, public trust erodes.
With the budget speech now scheduled for March, the government must ensure that financial planning does not stall. The delay should not be an excuse for a rushed, poorly considered budget. Citizens must demand accountability for the wasted resources and insist that when the speech finally happens, it addresses the economic realities facing the country — rising unemployment, public debt and service delivery failures.
A government’s credibility is measured by its ability to govern efficiently. A no-show at the most important fiscal event of the year is more than an embarrassment — it’s a costly failure that must not be repeated.
Pikolomzi Qaba By e-mail
LETTER: The hidden costs of the budget delay
Beyond financial waste, the postponement signals instability at a time when South Africa needs clear economic direction
Pikolomzi Qaba
