Your magazine’s headlines are excellent and its writers deserve praise. The cover of the February 20-February 26 2025 edition shows a quote from Alexander Pope’s An Essay on Man, “Hope Springs Eternal”, asking whether business can save our cities and towns. A later part of the Pope quote was omitted but loomed large: “Man never is, but always to be blest.” May the article’s optimism, if cautious, on this topic be justified this time.
Stewart Truswell By e-mail
The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za
LETTER: May this optimism be justified
Let’s hope that business can indeed save our cities and towns
