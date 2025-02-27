Opinion / Letters

LETTER: May this optimism be justified

Let’s hope that business can indeed save our cities and towns

27 February 2025 - 05:00
Your magazine’s headlines are excellent and its writers deserve praise. The cover of the February 20-February 26 2025 edition shows a quote from Alexander Pope’s An Essay on Man, “Hope Springs Eternal”, asking whether business can save our cities and towns. A later part of the Pope quote was omitted but loomed large: “Man never is, but always to be blest.” May the article’s optimism, if cautious, on this topic be justified this time.

Stewart Truswell
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

