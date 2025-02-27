Opinion / Letters

LETTER: DA’s choice of leadership is its weak point

Its failure to retain black leaders makes the party seem to be for whites only

27 February 2025 - 05:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Justice Malala’s article “Splitting — and Vanishing” (At Home & Abroad, February 20-26) refers.

I strongly suspect that the DA is not capable of extending its voting base much beyond 25%. The party has consistently lost its black leadership, which makes me question if it will ever shed the reasonable accusation that the leadership is effectively “whites only”, even if its policies are aimed at benefiting the wider population. This leadership issue is a major stumbling block to wider acceptance of the party among black people. 

RV Stone
By e-mail

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

