I strongly suspect that the DA is not capable of extending its voting base much beyond 25%. The party has consistently lost its black leadership, which makes me question if it will ever shed the reasonable accusation that the leadership is effectively “whites only”, even if its policies are aimed at benefiting the wider population. This leadership issue is a major stumbling block to wider acceptance of the party among black people.
LETTER: DA’s choice of leadership is its weak point
Its failure to retain black leaders makes the party seem to be for whites only
I strongly suspect that the DA is not capable of extending its voting base much beyond 25%. The party has consistently lost its black leadership, which makes me question if it will ever shed the reasonable accusation that the leadership is effectively “whites only”, even if its policies are aimed at benefiting the wider population. This leadership issue is a major stumbling block to wider acceptance of the party among black people.
